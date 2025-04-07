Soaring gold price adds $1bn to value of SA’s gold reserves
Reserve Bank’s gold reserves has increased $2bn in value in 2025 amid mounting US policy uncertainty
07 April 2025 - 10:57
UPDATED 07 April 2025 - 19:33
Amid the record gold price, the SA Reserve Bank added $1bn in value (R19.38bn) to its reserves in March in line with Nedbank and FNB forecasts.
The increase in gross reserves was mainly driven by a slightly firmer rand exchange rate and the higher gold price, the Bank said on Monday. The gold price has increased more than 9% in March. ..
