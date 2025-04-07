Soaring gold price adds $1bn to SA’s gold reserves
The Bank’s gold reserves have increased by $2bn this year amid mounting US policy uncertainty
07 April 2025 - 10:57
UPDATED 07 April 2025 - 13:20
Amid the record gold price, the SA Reserve Bank added $1bn (R19.38bn) to its reserves in March in line with Nedbank and FNB forecasts.
The Bank’s gold reserves have grown by $2.04bn since the start of the year to end-March, with $12.59bn of bullion...
