NEWS ANALYSIS: No clear road ahead for SA’s motor exports
SA automotive industry contemplates uncertain future on exports
07 April 2025 - 05:00
SA exported 25,543 new vehicles to the US in 2024. That was 30% more than a year earlier. What will be the number in 2025? Nobody has a clue.
President Donald Trump’s decision to impose a 25% tariff on all automotive imports into the US — vehicles immediately and components from May 3 — has caught everyone on the hop. Though he declared his intent a while ago, everyone hoped he would step back from the brink...
