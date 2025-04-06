ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Gold reserves expected to shine and factories to remain under pressure

The week brings us data on SA’s foreign exchange reserves and manufacturing production alongside the US consumer inflation report. Global trade tensions continue to influence market sentiment in the background.
On Monday, the SA Reserve Bank will release data on gross reserves for March, with expectations of another monthly increase driven by rising gold prices and valuation gains.
Gross foreign exchange reserves increased to $66.3bn in February, from $65.9bn in January. This rise was underpinned by a $230m increase in gold reserves to $11.5bn, supported by a 2% increase in the gold price, FNB economists said.
Nedbank economists project that reserves rose further to $67.61bn in March, largely due to an 8.9% surge in gold reserves, with the price of the metal hitting record highs.
They expect foreign exchange reserves to have increased 0.5% month on month, and the international liquidity position to have grown from $61.73bn to $62.83bn. In rand terms, reserves are forecast to remain equivalent to about 7.9 months’ worth of imports.
On Thursday, Stats SA will publish February manufacturing production data, which is likely to confirm the sector remains under pressure. Output contracted by 3.3% year on year in January after a 1.2% decline in December 2024.
“This weak start to 2025 is consistent with our downwardly revised GDP growth outlook and suggests that the manufacturing sector is not out of the woods yet,” FNB economists said.
While seasonally adjusted output increased 0.2% month on month, it failed to offset the previous decline.
“Nevertheless, manufacturers are modestly optimistic about operating conditions in the near term,” FNB said.
FNB expects a modest recovery of nearly 1% in 2025, after a 0.5% contraction in 2024, supported by improving domestic demand and easing supply constraints.
Nedbank economists expect manufacturing production to have contracted 1.9% year on year in February, from a 3.3% contraction in January. They cite improvements in power supply and logistics but note that high operating costs, weak global demand and low commodity prices continue to hold back output.
Investec economist Lara Hodes expects a lacklustre performance, with a contraction of about 1.2%, “in line with the deterioration of February’s seasonally adjusted headline PMI reading”.
The manufacturing sector remained under pressure in February, with the Absa purchasing managers index (PMI) declining slightly by 0.6 points to 44.7, according to data released by Absa and the Bureau for Economic Research (BER).
“Both the business activity and new sales orders’ indices declined in February,” Hodes noted. “The business activity index fell to a subdued 40.6, from 43.5 previously, underpinned by demand and supply dynamics, while the new sales orders index decreased by 3.3 percentage points to 38.7, with both domestic and export markets remaining under pressure.”
In March, the index rose by four points to 48.7 — its highest level since October’s 52.6 points. However, it remained below the neutral 50-point threshold.
“The index measuring anticipated business conditions (in six months’ time) slid further in March, dipping below 60 for the first time since May 2024. According to the BER, this could be attributed to a return of bouts of load-shedding and the souring of SA-US relations,” Hodes added.
The SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry is expected to release its business confidence index for March on Friday, providing further insight into sentiment across the broader economy.
Globally, markets will turn their attention to the US consumer inflation print, which is expected to be the most significant data release of the week. This follows a stronger-than-expected March employment report on Friday, with non-farm payrolls rising by 228,000, well above Bloomberg’s consensus forecast of 140,000.
Lisette IJssel de Schepper, chief economist at the BER, noted: “Our own [Reserve Bank] governor would tell you that historical inflation matters little for interest rates going forward, especially when economic conditions change so rapidly. However, markets will be ultra-sensitive to any surprises relative to consensus.”
While the March inflation print is expected to show only a modest increase, Kevin Lings of Stanlib noted that the stronger jobs data is likely to reinforce the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep rates on hold, as it waits to assess the full impact of sharply higher import tariffs on inflation and growth.
According to IJssel de Schepper “there are unlikely to be surprises in the Fed minutes released midweek, although there will be forward-looking statements to scrutinise”.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Gold reserves expected to shine and factories to remain under pressure
Manufacturing sentiment likely to be subdued, with latest PMI signalling ongoing weakness
She said that while the March PMI lifted modestly month on month, it "remained in the contractionary territory".
