Economy

PODCAST: Standard Bank warns of populist shift if GNU collapses

04 April 2025 - 17:08
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Standard Bank chief economist. Goolam Ballim. Picture: THULANI MBELE
Standard Bank chief economist. Goolam Ballim. Picture: THULANI MBELE

SA could veer towards more populist policies if the government of national unity (GNU) collapses, a scenario that would sour the business climate and unsettle financial markets, says Standard Bank chief economist and head of research Goolam Ballim.

Speaking on the first episode of The B20 Legacy in Motion, a podcast collaboration between Business Day and Sunday Times, Ballim said both the ANC and DA have much to lose if the GNU fails but their divergent approaches to the budget exposed deep fissures.

“Ideally, we would like to see the GNU continue. We would like to see it preserved,” said Ballim.

“The alternative in terms of policy uncertainty and perhaps worse, is a lurch to populist polices where the ANC relies on the MK party and/or the EFF. If that were the case, the business climate will sour because many, justifiably or otherwise, have the view that both the MK and EFF are more populist in orientation, more compromising of the guardrails of society, more assailing of property rights.” 

The fate of the DA as a member of GNU is in doubt after it dissented against the budget framework on Wednesday, prompting finance minister Enoch Godongwana to question its commitment to jointly running the country and putting pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa to kick DA officials out of his cabinet. 

For more, listen to the podcast below, which is brought to you with the support of Standard Bank: 

ALSO READ:

JSE suffers R1-trillion rout on Trump tariffs and GNU fears

The all share index fell as much as 4.5% on GNU turmoil and Trump’s 30% tariff on SA goods
Markets
1 day ago

GNU faces reconfiguration as DA heads to court over VAT hike

ANC says its biggest coalition partner is free to leave as ActionSA weighs its options
National
1 day ago

DA exit from GNU would rattle investor confidence further, analysts warn

Short-term business confidence may stabilise, but longer-term investor confidence is likely to weaken due to political instability, economist warns
Economy
1 day ago

LEAKED AUDIO | DA has defined itself out of the GNU, Ramaphosa tells ANC

President says DA ‘put themselves into a cul-de-sac’ because it rejected the budget and will need to work its way out
National
2 days ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Wanted — leaders who put SA first

Budget debacle shows politicians remain self-serving and parochial
Opinion
16 hours ago

DA budget rebellion leaves GNU on shaky ground

Overhaul of coalition government could be on the cards after meltdown in ANC-DA relationship
National
2 days ago

Budget brings GNU to the brink

The question is who will blink first as the DA and ANC lock horns over how to — and who should — govern South Africa
Features
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Old Mutual head urges investors not to follow US ...
Economy
2.
DA exit from GNU would rattle investor confidence ...
Economy
3.
Business conditions fall further in March as ...
Economy
4.
Trump’s tariffs pile more pressure on SA ...
Economy
5.
Trump tariffs sending shock waves through SA’s ...
Economy

Related Articles

JSE suffers R1-trillion rout on Trump tariffs and GNU fears

Markets

GNU faces reconfiguration as DA heads to court over VAT hike

National

DA exit from GNU would rattle investor confidence further, analysts warn

Economy

LEAKED AUDIO | DA has defined itself out of the GNU, Ramaphosa tells ANC

National

NATASHA MARRIAN: Wanted — leaders who put SA first

Opinion / Columnists

DA budget rebellion leaves GNU on shaky ground

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.