Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Pledges surpass R300bn target at Gauteng Investment Conference

Business Day TV talks to Lebogang Maile, Gauteng MEC for economic development

03 April 2025 - 19:15
Gauteng finance & economic development MEC Lebogang Maile at the Gauteng Post-Budget Breakfast in Johannesburg on March 19 2025. Picture: Justin Barlow
More than R312bn in investment pledges have been unveiled at the Gauteng Investment Conference, surpassing the province’s R300bn target. Business Day TV spoke to Lebogang Maile, Gauteng MEC for economic development, about the conference and investors’ appetite for the province.

