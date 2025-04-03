Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Neale Hill, president of Ford Africa, on Gauteng’s investment potential

Business Day TV speaks with Neale Hill, president of Ford Africa

03 April 2025 - 19:02
Picture: 123RF/seanh
The first annual Gauteng Investment Conference has kicked off, with the aim of showcasing the key role the province has to play in SA and the rest of the continent. Business Day TV spoke to Neale Hill, president of Ford Africa, on the sidelines of the conference to reflect on Gauteng’s economic trajectory, as well as the challenges and opportunities present in SA’s automotive sector.

