Steenhuisen tells farmers to prepare for life without duty-free access to US
'We need to start building resilience in a post-Agoa world'
03 April 2025 - 22:59
Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen says the local agriculture industry must prepare to compete in the global economy without duty-free access to the US market for exports.
This comes as the US government has imposed tariffs on SA, which Steenhuisen described as unfortunate and driven by misinformation...
