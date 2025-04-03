Old Mutual head urges investors not to follow US move away from diversity policies
American firms roll back or tone down commitment to DEI driven by fears of legal risk and political backlash
03 April 2025 - 05:00
Investors should not let the US stance on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) deter them from investing in SA, Rob Lewenson, head of responsible investment at Old Mutual Investment Group, told Business Day on Wednesday.
His remarks come amid growing international scrutiny of DEI policies following a political shift in the US...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.