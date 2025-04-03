Business conditions fall further in March as demand falters
The latest S&P Global SA PMI data signals a full quarter of contraction in SA’s private sector economy
03 April 2025 - 10:20
SA’s private sector ended the first quarter of 2025 on weaker footing with business conditions deteriorating for a fourth consecutive month, according to the latest S&P Global SA purchasing managers index (PMI).
This comes as output and sales declined, with businesses highlighting further weakness in demand amid uncertainty in the economic outlook leading to sustained cuts in staffing and purchases, the ratings agency stated in its report...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.