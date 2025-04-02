Economy

WATCH: Unlocking economic growth through blockchain-based digital assets

Business Day TV speaks to Wiehann Olivier, fintech & digital assets lead for Forvis Mazars

02 April 2025 - 19:26
by Business Day TV
The City of Johannesburg. Picture: SUPPLIED
Wiehann Olivier, a partner and fintech & digital assets lead at Forvis Mazars, discusses the regulation of crypto assets as well as how blockchain-based digital assets can unlock economic growth.

