Container trucks on Neptune Road in the Coega special economic zone (SEZ) in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape. Picture: EUGENE COETZEE
The Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE) says the private sector should run SA’s special economic zones (SEZs). Business Day TV spoke to CDE executive director Ann Bernstein for more insight on why the think-tank is suggesting this approach.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Private sector should run SA’s SEZs, says think-tank
Business Day TV speaks with Ann Bernstein, executive director at the Centre for Development and Enterprise
Private sector can turbocharge special economic zones, think-tank says
