Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Private sector should run SA’s SEZs, says think-tank

Business Day TV speaks with Ann Bernstein, executive director at the Centre for Development and Enterprise

02 April 2025 - 19:37
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Container trucks on Neptune Road in the Coega special economic zone (SEZ) in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape. Picture: EUGENE COETZEE
Container trucks on Neptune Road in the Coega special economic zone (SEZ) in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape. Picture: EUGENE COETZEE

The Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE) says the private sector should run SA’s special economic zones (SEZs). Business Day TV spoke to CDE executive director Ann Bernstein for more insight on why the think-tank is suggesting this approach.

Private sector can turbocharge special economic zones, think-tank says

SEZs have mostly failed under government management, Centre for Development and Enterprise report finds
Economy
14 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Sars beats expectations with ‘credible outcome’ ...
Economy
2.
Consumers left in the lurch due to poor handling ...
Economy
3.
Nigeria woos investors in Stellenbosch as it eyes ...
Economy
4.
SA swings to trade surplus in February as exports ...
Economy
5.
Factory activity lifts in March to highest level ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.