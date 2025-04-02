Private sector can turbocharge special economic zones, think-tank says
SEZs have mostly failed under government management, Centre for Development and Enterprise report finds
02 April 2025 - 06:00
With just four of SA’s 12 special economic zones (SEZs) performing under state control private sector expertise should be brought in to run them, a think-tank has recommended.
The recommendation is made in a report by the Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE), titled “Use the Private Sector to Turbocharge the SEZ Programme”. The report is the ninth in the CDE’s Agenda 2024 series on the catalytic actions needed to get SA back on track after 15 years of stagnation and decline. ..
