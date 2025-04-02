Gauteng’s R527bn blueprint: dissecting the provincial budget

SA’s role in a global landscape

In her opening address, Nwabisa Makunga, Arena Holdings’ MD for News and Media, reflected on SA’s prominence on the global stage in 2025, emphasising the country’s role in an evolving economic and political environment.

Makunga underscored the media’s responsibility — particularly that of Arena Holdings’ publications — as striving to “connect people” by delivering critical news that directly impacts the lives of South Africans.

She also pointed to the challenges surrounding the national budget’s passage, noting ongoing disagreements and uncertainty over provincial allocations. Her remarks set the stage for Maile’s budget breakdown, which outlined the province’s fiscal priorities and governance approach.

A R527bn blueprint for Gauteng

Unveiling the province’s three-year budget of R527bn — R171bn of which is allocated for the first year — Maile emphasised the importance of fiscal discipline, particularly in managing debt while ensuring sustained service delivery.

“The solution to debt is not borrowing more, but rather stabilising debt and rebooting the economy,” he asserted.

Maile reassured attendees that despite necessary budgetary adjustments, Gauteng remained committed to service delivery. “We are not trimming the fat but rather doing more with less,” he said.

The province has also capped personnel costs at 60%, ensuring that more resources are directed towards critical sectors such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

Addressing financial strain and governance challenges

The conversation turned to Gauteng’s financial burdens, particularly e-tolls and accruals, which continue to strain the province’s budget. Responding to concerns about worst-case scenarios, Maile acknowledged that resolving these legacy issues remained a priority.

“If we were to pay R10bn upfront, we’d be R10bn short on our R33bn goods and services budget,” he explained, emphasising the need for careful financial management.

Maile also addressed governance complexities posed by the Government of National Unity (GNU), acknowledging its challenges while emphasising the constitution’s built-in checks and balances. “The crafters of our constitution didn’t envisage a GNU, and that adds a layer of complexity to governance. However, the strength of our constitution lies in its ability to adapt,” he said.

The private sector question: a push for economic growth

One of the morning’s most critical engagements came when FW de Klerk Foundation representative Ismail Joosub questioned the low budget allocation for private sector economic development. “If economic growth is key to long-term essential services, why is the private sector budget so low?” he challenged.