Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter. Picture: DWAYNE SENIOR
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) has announced a positive preliminary revenue collection outcome for the 2024/25 fiscal year amid tough economic conditions. By the end of March, Sars had collected a record R2.303-trillion, representing year-on-year growth of 6.9%. The organisation also saw a notable shift in revenue streams, influenced by a combination of market dynamics, trade patterns and consumer behaviour. Business Day TV spoke to Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter for more insight.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Sars boss Edward Kieswetter explains robust tax take
Business Day TV spoke with Edward Kieswetter, commissioner at Sars
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) has announced a positive preliminary revenue collection outcome for the 2024/25 fiscal year amid tough economic conditions. By the end of March, Sars had collected a record R2.303-trillion, representing year-on-year growth of 6.9%. The organisation also saw a notable shift in revenue streams, influenced by a combination of market dynamics, trade patterns and consumer behaviour. Business Day TV spoke to Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter for more insight.
Sars beats expectations with ‘credible outcome’ and R1.855-trillion haul
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.