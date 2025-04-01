Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Sars boss Edward Kieswetter explains robust tax take

Business Day TV spoke with Edward Kieswetter, commissioner at Sars

01 April 2025 - 20:17
by Business Day TV
Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter. Picture: DWAYNE SENIOR
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) has announced a positive preliminary revenue collection outcome for the 2024/25 fiscal year amid tough economic conditions. By the end of March, Sars had collected a record R2.303-trillion, representing year-on-year growth of 6.9%. The organisation also saw a notable shift in revenue streams, influenced by a combination of market dynamics, trade patterns and consumer behaviour. Business Day TV spoke to Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter for more insight.

Economy
10 hours ago
