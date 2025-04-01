Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Factory activity lifts in March

Business Day TV speaks to Andiswa Nondudule, economist at Absa CIB

01 April 2025 - 20:13
by Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

SA’s manufacturing sector showed an improvement in March, with the Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rising by four points to 48.7. Despite the uptick, the sector remains below the expansion threshold and Business Day TV discussed what this means for the industry with Absa CIB economist Andiswa Nondudule.

