SA’s manufacturing sector showed an improvement in March, with the Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rising by four points to 48.7. Despite the uptick, the sector remains below the expansion threshold and Business Day TV discussed what this means for the industry with Absa CIB economist Andiswa Nondudule.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Factory activity lifts in March
Business Day TV speaks to Andiswa Nondudule, economist at Absa CIB
SA’s manufacturing sector showed an improvement in March, with the Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rising by four points to 48.7. Despite the uptick, the sector remains below the expansion threshold and Business Day TV discussed what this means for the industry with Absa CIB economist Andiswa Nondudule.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.