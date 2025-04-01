Economy

SA’s March new-car sales on a roll in spite of headwinds

Shift ‘aided by a consumer move away from well-established brands to cheaper alternatives, particularly Chinese’

01 April 2025 - 19:16
by David Furlonger

Against considerable odds, South African new-car sales are on a roll.

Figures published Tuesday by motor industry association Naamsa showed that 33,447 cars were sold in March. That was 25.2% more than the 26,691 of March 2024...

