Sars beats expectations with ‘credible outcome’ and R1.855-trillion haul
Roll-out of two-pot retirement withdrawal system one of the more telling stories from the 2024/25 tax year
01 April 2025 - 16:42
SA’s tax authority has posted a stronger-than-expected performance for the 2024/25 fiscal year, collecting R1.855-trillion in net revenue — R8.8bn above the most recent National Treasury’s revised estimate of R1.846-trillion.
Delivering the preliminary results on Tuesday, SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter said the figure represented 6.6% year-on-year growth, a result achieved despite nominal GDP growth of 4.9%, lower-than-expected wage increases and declining fuel consumption...
