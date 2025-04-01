Nigeria woos investors in Stellenbosch as it eyes $1-trillion GDP
Key reforms have ‘unshackled the economy’, banking conference told
01 April 2025 - 05:00
Officials from Nigeria, which has set a target of growing its economy to reach $1-trillion in the next decade, descended on Stellenbosch last week selling the country’s investment case following reforms ushered in by President Bola Tinubu since he took office two years ago.
The reforms meant to stabilise one of Africa’s largest economies include increasing foreign exchange reserves and a move to market-based pricing of petrol to address the enormous fiscal cost of subsidised pricing...
