Factory activity lifts in March to highest level in five months
However, the sector remains below the expansion threshold
01 April 2025 - 11:00
UPDATED 01 April 2025 - 15:18
SA’s manufacturing sector showed a marked improvement in March with the Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rising by four points to 48.7 — its highest level since October’s 52.6 points.
However, the index remained below the neutral 50-point threshold, marking the fifth consecutive month of contraction, the Bureau for Economic Research (BER) and Absa reported on Tuesday...
