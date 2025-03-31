SA policy uncertainty hits record high
Domestic uncertainty, geopolitics and ‘Trumpanomics’ cast a long shadow
31 March 2025 - 05:00
SA’s policy uncertainty has surged to an unprecedented level, setting a new record that signals intensified risk for economic recovery, investor confidence and long-term growth, according to the latest policy uncertainty index (PUI) released by the North-West University Business School.
In the first quarter of 2025, the PUI jumped from 65.7 to 78.6 — its highest reading since the index was launched in 2016...
