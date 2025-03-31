Private sector credit growth slows in February
31 March 2025 - 17:38
Private sector credit grew by 3.68% year on year in February, easing from 4.59% in January, according to data released by the Reserve Bank on Monday.
This means that though borrowing by businesses and households continued to rise, it did so at a slower pace than in the previous month. While corporate lending remained the primary driver, the overall pace of credit growth moderated...
