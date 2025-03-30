ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Sars revenue, private credit and budget vote under scrutiny
Nedbank economists project that private sector credit extension growth will ease slightly to 4.5% in February
30 March 2025 - 18:10
This week brings a heavy dose of economic developments including the SA Revenue Service’s preliminary revenue collection figures for 2024/25.
There’s also the budget vote in parliament and a range of economic indicators including the purchasing managers’ index (PMI), vehicle sales, credit data and trade balance figures...
