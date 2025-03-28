FNB/BER civil confidence index slips in 2024 fourth quarter
However, the index suggests that construction spending is expected to improve in the next quarter
28 March 2025 - 15:23
The FNB/BER Civil Confidence Index has continued its downward trend, dropping three points to 45 in the first quarter of 2025, after declining to 48 in the final quarter of 2024.
The index reached an eight-year high of 50 in the third quarter of 2024...
