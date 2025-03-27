PODCAST | How to avoid the pitfalls of speculation and overreach

While some investors make informed decisions, many lack a full grasp of their investments. This can lead to missteps in response to market movements, posing significant risks.

A crucial aspect of investing that often gets overlooked is having a solid understanding of what you’re investing in, says PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer Adriaan Pask.

In this podcast, Pask explains how aligning a deep understanding of your investments with clear goals, a well-defined strategy and discipline provides the foundation for making informed, risk-aware decisions, helping you avoid the pitfalls of speculation and overreach.

Listen to the podcast now: