PODCAST | How to avoid the pitfalls of speculation and overreach

Having a clear understanding of your investments is crucial if you want to make informed, risk-aware decisions, says PSG Wealth's Adriaan Pask

27 March 2025
While some investors make informed decisions, many lack a full grasp of their investments. This can lead to missteps in response to market movements, posing significant risks.

A crucial aspect of investing that often gets overlooked is having a solid understanding of what you’re investing in, says PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer Adriaan Pask.

In this podcast, Pask explains how aligning a deep understanding of your investments with clear goals, a well-defined strategy and discipline provides the foundation for making informed, risk-aware decisions, helping you avoid the pitfalls of speculation and overreach.

This article was sponsored by PSG Wealth.

Affiliates of PSG Financial Services, which includes PSG Wealth, are authorised financial services providers. Visit psg.co.za for more information.

