Bond yields rise as investors weigh global risk and local debt outlook
Foreign investor pullback and fiscal pressures push borrowing costs higher despite rate cut
27 March 2025 - 14:52
SA’s borrowing costs are creeping higher as bond yields rise in response to global uncertainty, rand volatility and cautious investor sentiment — despite falling inflation and a domestic interest rate cut in late 2024.
According to the Reserve Bank’s Quarterly Bulletin for the fourth quarter of 2024, the yield on 10-year rand-denominated government bonds rose from 9.91% in late September 2024 to 10.52% by mid-March 2025...
