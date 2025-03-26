Take-home pay hits three-year high as inflation relief helps earnings growth
Real pay likely to have a stellar year as inflation remains well contained but new taxes and consumer gloom raise questions over spending outlook
26 March 2025 - 12:52
SA salary earners saw further gains in purchasing power in February as real take-home pay continued its upward trajectory, reaching the highest level in three years, according to the latest BankservAfrica Take-home Pay Index (BTPI).
The average real take-home pay — adjusted for inflation — rose 10.7% year on year to R15,799, up from R15,665 in January...
