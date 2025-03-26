SA strengthens green investment rules to attract climate finance
The green finance taxonomy could help position SA as a leader in sustainable finance, the Treasury says
26 March 2025 - 14:44
As the race for climate funding heats up, SA is sharpening its green investment rule book to stay competitive, credible and ready for global capital.
The Treasury on Tuesday released a technical report evaluating the country’s Green Finance Taxonomy (SA GFT) — a system that defines which economic activities can be considered environmentally sustainable. ..
