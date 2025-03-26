No clear path to pass the budget yet
Opposition parties stalling on their support, demanding that the ANC rethinks Godongwana’s VAT increase
26 March 2025 - 18:27
The final stretch for the national budget seems all uphill for finance minister Enoch Godongwana and his colleagues in the ANC who are now looking to deputy president Paul Mashatile to persuade unwilling opposition parties to vote for it.
Parliament will vote on the budget on April 2...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.