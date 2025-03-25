Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: SA total employment falls 0.8% year on year

Business Day TV speaks to Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop

25 March 2025 - 20:35
People stand at a roadside advertising their skills for employment. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
SA’s unemployment queues stretched ever further in 2024. According to the latest data from Stats SA, total employment declined 0.8% during the year as 91,000 jobs were lost over that period. Business Day TV spoke to Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec, for more detail.

