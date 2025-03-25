Economy

WATCH: Construction activity continues to improve

Business Day TV speaks to independent analyst Roelof Botha

25 March 2025 - 20:12
by Business Day TV
Picture: MARKO DJURICA/REUTERS
Activity in SA’s construction sector has continued its upward trend. According to the Afrimat Construction Index, activity improved for a third-consecutive quarter in the  last three months of 2024. Business Day TV spoke to Roelof Botha, an independent analyst, for more insight.

