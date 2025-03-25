Activity in SA’s construction sector has continued its upward trend. According to the Afrimat Construction Index, activity improved for a third-consecutive quarter in the last three months of 2024. Business Day TV spoke to Roelof Botha, an independent analyst, for more insight.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Construction activity continues to improve
Business Day TV speaks to independent analyst Roelof Botha
Activity in SA’s construction sector has continued its upward trend. According to the Afrimat Construction Index, activity improved for a third-consecutive quarter in the last three months of 2024. Business Day TV spoke to Roelof Botha, an independent analyst, for more insight.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.