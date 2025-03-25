Hotels ride wave of international tourists
Income from SA’s tourist accommodation sector rose by 12% year on year in both January and December
25 March 2025 - 14:58
An uptick in international tourism resulted in income from SA’s tourist accommodation sector increasing by 12.1% year on year in the first month of 2025.
This was after a year-on-year increase of the same size in December and an 11.8% rise between the final quarter of 2023 and the three months to end-December 2024...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.