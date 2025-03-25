Dion George says SA will lead by example in pursuit of UN sustainability goals
Minister emphasises SA’s commitment to a low-carbon, climate-resilient society at G20 meeting
25 March 2025 - 20:23
Forestry, fisheries & the environment minister Dion George on Tuesday warned of the slow pace in achieving the UN sustainable development goals aimed at tackling poverty and ensuring a just transition.
Officially opening the G20 environment and climate sustainability working group, George said SA would lead by example in the pursuit of a just transition to a low-carbon, climate-resilient and inclusive society...
