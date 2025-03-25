Afrimat construction index shows sector gathering momentum
The construction sector saw employment grow to 1.35-million, in a return to pre-Covid-19 levels
25 March 2025 - 20:02
The construction industry is gaining momentum, with the Afrimat construction index showing improvement for a third consecutive quarter — the first time this has happened since the pandemic lockdowns.
The latest index findings, for the fourth quarter of 2024, confirm a steady rebound to prepandemic levels, reinforcing confidence among builders, developers and investors...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.