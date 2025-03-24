Business Day TV speaks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
Meeting set up clear tension with data-driven approach to rates
Judges Matter welcomes the move but says more judges are needed, especially in Gauteng
Transnet to continue wage negotiations with organised labour after two week cooling-off period
Bengtsson’s appointment follows the early retirement of its current CEO Anthony Leeming
Business Day TV speaks with Joshua Mahony from Scope Markets
SA will never achieve economic recovery or job creation while industrial parks remain in the hands of failing provincial governments
Several high-rise residential blocks in city of Sumy damaged with 13 children among the injured
Pair accused over 2 million Swiss franc payment, for which both were cleared in 2022
Balancing multiple roles at work and home is a large contributor to stress levels among women
Business Day TV caught up with Joshua Mahony from Scope Markets to take a closer look at key global events and data releases that markets will be keeping a close eye on this week.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: The economic week ahead — what to look out for
Business Day TV speaks with Joshua Mahony from Scope Markets
