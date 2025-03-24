Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: The economic week ahead — what to look out for

Business Day TV speaks with Joshua Mahony from Scope Markets

24 March 2025 - 19:40
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Key global events and data releases the markets will be keeping an eye on discussed. Picture: 123RF
Key global events and data releases the markets will be keeping an eye on discussed. Picture: 123RF

Business Day TV caught up with Joshua Mahony from Scope Markets to take a closer look at key global events and data releases that markets will be keeping a close eye on this week.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
‘One success needed’ to get plans for African ...
Economy
2.
Retail confidence dips slightly, but consumer ...
Economy
3.
Bank of America expects SA’s credit risk to widen
Economy
4.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Slight uptick expected in ...
Economy
5.
Logistics woes continue to threaten SA motor ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.