Retail confidence dips slightly, but consumer spending holds steady, BER finds
Data aligns with strong retail sales growth reported by Stats SA for the fourth quarter of 2024
24 March 2025 - 12:44
Retail confidence edged down slightly in the first quarter of 2025, retreating from 54% to 50%, according to the latest retail survey by the Bureau for Economic Research (BER).
Despite the modest dip, confidence levels remain notably above the long-term average. “Half of the retailers surveyed by the BER were satisfied with prevailing business conditions, which likely bodes well for retail sales and consumer spending at the start of the year,” the BER’s press statement reads...
