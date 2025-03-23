The Reserve Bank building head office in Pretoria. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
The SA Reserve Bank left the repo rate unchanged at 7.5% last week, citing global risks. Business day TV unpacked the decision with Alexforbes chief economist Mpho Molopyane and FNB senior economist Koketso Mano.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Economists unpack Reserve Bank’s decision to hold repo rate
Business Day TV speaks to Alexforbes chief economist Mpho Molopyane and FNB senior economist Koketso Mano
The SA Reserve Bank left the repo rate unchanged at 7.5% last week, citing global risks. Business day TV unpacked the decision with Alexforbes chief economist Mpho Molopyane and FNB senior economist Koketso Mano.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.