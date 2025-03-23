Economy

WATCH: Economists unpack Reserve Bank’s decision to hold repo rate

Business Day TV speaks to Alexforbes chief economist Mpho Molopyane and FNB senior economist Koketso Mano

23 March 2025 - 16:12
The Reserve Bank building head office in Pretoria. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
The SA Reserve Bank left the repo rate unchanged at 7.5% last week, citing global risks. Business day TV unpacked the decision with Alexforbes chief economist Mpho Molopyane and FNB senior economist Koketso Mano.

