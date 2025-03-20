Reserve Bank holds repo rate at 7.50% amid global and domestic uncertainty
The Bank signals a cautious stance amid global and fiscal uncertainties
20 March 2025 - 15:13
UPDATED 20 March 2025 - 16:40
The SA Reserve Bank (Sarb) kept the repo rate unchanged at 7.50% citing rising inflation risks, global economic uncertainty and the effect of fiscal policy changes.
The decision, announced at the monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting on Thursday, aligns with expectations the Bank would take a cautious approach in response to elevated inflation risks and a weaker growth outlook...
