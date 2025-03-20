NEWS
Logistics woes continue to threaten SA motor industry, says Ford boss
Neale Hill says there have been green shoots but future production contracts are under threat
If the SA automotive manufacturing industry keeps going the way it is, it is in trouble. That is the warning from Ford Africa president Neale Hill as the local industry navigates logistical problems, affordability, unfair competition and uncertain government policy.
At the SA launch of Ford’s Puma small SUV in November 2023, Hill cautioned that the country’s persistent logistics and energy crises were a “slow poison” that could have grave repercussions for the future of local auto manufacturing which contributes to over 5% of GDP and provides direct employment to more than 33,000 people and hundreds of thousands more in the components supply chain...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.