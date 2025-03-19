Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Inflation steady at 3.2% in February

Business Day TV spoke to independent economist Elize Kruger

19 March 2025 - 15:36
Picture: 123RF/STOKKETE.
Picture: 123RF/STOKKETE.

Inflation held steady in February with CPI unchanged at 3.2%. To discuss the print and look at how this could impact the MPC’s decision on rates, Business Day TV spoke to independent economist Elize Kruger.

