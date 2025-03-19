Russia has agreed to the US president’s proposal that Moscow and Kyiv stop attacking each other’s energy infrastructure temporarily
The decision to align more closely with Beijing will shape SA’s future trajectory domestically and internationally
Minister calls for more exploration and less focus on renewable energy
Finance minister’s decision cannot be blocked before implementation date
ArcelorMittal SA must take part in the productivity SA turnaround and recovery programme as a condition of support
Data confounds projections of a traditional slowdown after the December festive season
The controversial fund is strongly opposed by the DA and Business Unity SA
Policymakers see weaker economic growth and higher inflation boosted by Trump’s tariffs
‘When you see the defenders, they're older players — we only have players of 29 and 30’
Pre-owned car market steadies as shifting buyer trends emerge
Inflation held steady in February with CPI unchanged at 3.2%. To discuss the print and look at how this could impact the MPC’s decision on rates, Business Day TV spoke to independent economist Elize Kruger.
WATCH: Inflation steady at 3.2% in February
Business Day TV spoke to independent economist Elize Kruger
