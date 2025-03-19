Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: How to spend R1-trillion on public infrastructure

Business Day TV speaks to Stephan Kornelius, business lead at Pragma Professional Services

19 March 2025 - 19:26
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The infrastructure investment is seen as key to boosting economic growth. Picture: 123RF/CAMERIS
The infrastructure investment is seen as key to boosting economic growth. Picture: 123RF/CAMERIS

The government has allocated R1-trillion for the development of key infrastructure projects over the next three years. The investment is seen as key to boosting economic growth. Pragma Professional Services, meanwhile, has called for infrastructure investment to be viewed holistically across the entire asset’s lifecycle. Business Day TV spoke to Pragma’s business lead, Stephan Kornelius, for more insight.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Chris Axelson acknowledges budget trade-offs as ...
Economy
2.
PREVIEW: Economists split on rate decision, but ...
Economy
3.
‘One success needed’ to get plans for African ...
Economy
4.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Reserve Bank to decide on ...
Economy
5.
Consumer inflation unchanged in February
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.