The infrastructure investment is seen as key to boosting economic growth. Picture: 123RF/CAMERIS
The government has allocated R1-trillion for the development of key infrastructure projects over the next three years. The investment is seen as key to boosting economic growth. Pragma Professional Services, meanwhile, has called for infrastructure investment to be viewed holistically across the entire asset’s lifecycle. Business Day TV spoke to Pragma’s business lead, Stephan Kornelius, for more insight.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: How to spend R1-trillion on public infrastructure
Business Day TV speaks to Stephan Kornelius, business lead at Pragma Professional Services
