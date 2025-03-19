Retail sales soar in January, defying post-holiday dip forecasts
Data confounds projections of a traditional slowdown after the December festive season
19 March 2025 - 14:07
UPDATED 19 March 2025 - 15:32
Retail trade sales in SA surged 7.0% year on year in January 2025 outperforming market expectations and marking a strong start to the year.
The latest data from Stats SA indicates a significant boost in consumer spending, contradicting forecasts of a slowdown after the December festive season...
