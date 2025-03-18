PREVIEW: Economists split on rate decision, but most expect cuts in 2025
Experts agree that the central bank will take a cautious approach before committing to further easing
18 March 2025 - 05:00
UPDATED 18 March 2025 - 08:20
Economists are divided about the direction of interest rates, a Business Day survey shows, as the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) starts its three-day economic outlook meeting this week.
A survey of eight leading economists revealed a 50/50 split on whether the central bank will exercise extreme caution due to global and domestic risks and hold rates steady at 7.50%, or cut by 25 basis points...
