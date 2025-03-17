Economy

WATCH: How the VAT hike could affect your finances

Business Day TV spoke to Momentum Investments chief economist Sanisha Packirisamy and Neil Roets, CEO of Debt Rescue

17 March 2025 - 20:31
Picture: 123RF/DROZDIRINA
Business Day TV sat down with Momentum Investments chief economist Sanisha Packirisamy and Neil Roets, CEO of Debt Rescue, to delve into how the VAT hike is likely to affect your finances.

