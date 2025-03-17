Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Economic week ahead — what to look out for

Business Day TV speaks to Jameel Ahmad, chief analyst at GTC

17 March 2025 - 19:07
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/NUPEAN PRUPRONG
Picture: 123RF/NUPEAN PRUPRONG

Jameel Ahmad, chief analyst at online trading brokerage GTC, previews the economic week ahead.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Reserve Bank to decide on ...
Economy
2.
Treasury sees two options for a fiscal anchor, ...
Economy
3.
‘One success needed’ to get plans for African ...
Economy
4.
Budget Justice Coalition urges parliament to ...
Economy
5.
Confidence in ‘other services’ mixed, BER survey ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.