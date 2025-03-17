Farmers unshaken as agribusiness optimism at highest since 2021
AgBiz's agribusiness confidence index shows SA farmers were unmoved by geopolitical tension and the potential elimination of Agoa, in the first quarter
17 March 2025 - 15:44
Business sentiment among SA farmers was unmoved by geopolitical tension and the potential elimination of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) in the first quarter, with agribusiness confidence at its highest level since 2021.
The agricultural business chamber (AgBiz) reported an 11-point increase in its latest agribusiness confidence index (ACI) between the three months to end-December and the first quarter, marking a third consecutive quarterly improvement. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.