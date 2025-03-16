ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Reserve Bank to decide on interest rate cuts
Nedbank and the BER expect rates to remain at 7.5% while month-on-month inflation is projected to rise, driven by medical aids
16 March 2025 - 18:39
This week is significant for monetary policy, as the Reserve Bank will announce its latest decision on interest rates on Thursday.
After the Bank’s hawkish shift in January, and with key inflation data for February set to be released this week, the market is closely monitoring signals of the central bank’s next move...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.