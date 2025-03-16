Confidence in ‘other services’ mixed, BER survey shows
Transport and storage record a sharp drop while hotels and restaurants show remarkable resilience
16 March 2025 - 20:49
Confidence in SA’s “other services” sector declined by five points to 52 in the first quarter of this year, despite a notable uptick in business activity, according to the latest Bureau for Economic Research (BER) survey.
The other services survey includes hotels and restaurants, transport and storage, real estate and business services. These industries collectively contribute to the service-driven segment of the economy, affecting consumer and business activity...
