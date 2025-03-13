Minerals Council flags urgent need for more measures to lift mining sector growth
SA mining output in January was down 2.7% year on year
13 March 2025 - 15:56
The controversial tax measures proposed in finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s 2025 national budget this week highlight the urgent need for higher growth rates in SA’s mining sector, says the Minerals Council SA.
In a statement this week, the Minerals Council emphasised that this year’s proposed tax measures should be seen in the context of the mining sector’s profitability pressures. ..
