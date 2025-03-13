Manufacturing slumps further in January
The declines signal broad-based weakness in key segments of the economy
13 March 2025 - 14:53
The manufacturing sector started 2025 on a weaker note as total production contracted by 3.3% year on year in January, according to Stats SA.
The decline compounds the 1.2% drop recorded in December 2024, highlighting deepening pressures on the sector...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.